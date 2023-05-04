KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.67 Million Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 436.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Shares of OPY stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 7,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $539,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

