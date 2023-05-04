KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.98. 3,159,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,185,214. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.