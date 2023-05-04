KCS Wealth Advisory Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Netflix were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.78. 1,010,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,422,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

