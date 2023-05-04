KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases Shares of 19,375 Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $45.49. 9,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

