KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in GSK were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.87) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 632,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

