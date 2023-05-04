KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 21,918 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,918 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure comprises 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 0.9 %

TYG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.99. 7,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

