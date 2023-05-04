KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 6,773 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $39.96. 1,179,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.90. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

