Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.23

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 302428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

In related news, Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kearny Financial news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,792.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,036.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

