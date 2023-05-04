Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 538 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.04. 3,377,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,384. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

