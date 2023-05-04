Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 8,635 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,210. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

