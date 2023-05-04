Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $647,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $156.30. 1,913,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,859 shares of company stock worth $15,478,441 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

