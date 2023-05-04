Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 1.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.33 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

