Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.05. 3,915,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,697. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

