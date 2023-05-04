Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Kellogg Trading Down 3.2 %
NYSE K traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellogg Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.40.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Kellogg by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
Read More
