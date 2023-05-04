Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 780 ($9.75) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.31% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Kenmare Resources stock traded up GBX 3.06 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 450.06 ($5.62). The stock had a trading volume of 22,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.40. The company has a market cap of £426.79 million, a P/E ratio of 264.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 370.80 ($4.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.25).
