Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 780 ($9.75) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.31% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Kenmare Resources stock traded up GBX 3.06 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 450.06 ($5.62). The stock had a trading volume of 22,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.40. The company has a market cap of £426.79 million, a P/E ratio of 264.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 370.80 ($4.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 500 ($6.25).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

