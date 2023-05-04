Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $6,066,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $3,647,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

