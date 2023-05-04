Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

NYSE KW traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 315,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

