Kevin A. Stephens Buys 1,000 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CCI opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Crown Castle
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
