Kevin A. Stephens Buys 1,000 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CCI opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

