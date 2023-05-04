KeyCorp Comments on Lattice Semiconductor Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock worth $10,277,346 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

