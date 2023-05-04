KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 685.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

Shares of KGHPF stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

