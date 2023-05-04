KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.26 million and $640.46 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,269.15 or 1.00067724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000101 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,992,607 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,992,606 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,994,197.26007327. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01035425 USD and is up 15.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $755.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.