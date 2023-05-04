Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.50

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 6061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

