Kineta’s (KA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kineta’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Kineta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KA opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.54. Kineta has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kineta

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kineta stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 2.00% of Kineta as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kineta Company Profile

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L.

