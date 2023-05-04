Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,539,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

