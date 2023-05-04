KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after buying an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 451.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 52.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $62,798,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $378.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

