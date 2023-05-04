KOK 24 Hour Volume Hits $758,476.73 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $23.67 million and approximately $758,476.73 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00026197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019559 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,862.43 or 1.00052682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0473209 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $920,675.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

