Kokoswap Trading 1% Lower This Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $111.09 million and approximately $224,845.02 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

