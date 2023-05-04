Komodo Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Komodo has a market cap of $43.33 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00126441 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00048484 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00033013 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000163 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
