Konnect (KCT) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $101,966.41 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.