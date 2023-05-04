Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.27

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.27 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 61153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 317.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,647,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

