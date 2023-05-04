Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 597,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $872.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $73.68.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Stories

