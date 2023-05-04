Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

