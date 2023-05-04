Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Kraft Heinz updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,676. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.77.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

