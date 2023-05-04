Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.51

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and traded as high as $75.19. Kubota shares last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 8,654 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, analysts predict that Kubota Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

