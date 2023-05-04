Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.51

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and traded as high as $75.19. Kubota shares last traded at $75.19, with a volume of 8,654 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04.
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
