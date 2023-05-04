Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,018. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Featured Articles

