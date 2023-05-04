Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 15.1 %

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.24. 1,394,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.45. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

