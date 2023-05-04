L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) and Its Competitors Critical Contrast

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare L Catterton Asia Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|L Catterton Asia Acquisition
|N/A
|-77.01%
|3.76%
|L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors
|-48.76%
|-66.88%
|-1.61%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|L Catterton Asia Acquisition
|N/A
|$10.84 million
|33.23
|L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors
|$1.43 billion
|$3.76 million
|-7.09
Institutional & Insider Ownership
66.9% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|L Catterton Asia Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors
|114
|591
|881
|15
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 275.48%. Given L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe L Catterton Asia Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
L Catterton Asia Acquisition beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Singapore.
