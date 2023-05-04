Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading 3.3% Higher

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96. 27,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 176,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lanvin Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Lanvin Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $683.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lanvin Group

About Lanvin Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

