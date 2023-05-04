Larry Fernandes Sells 1,746 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.3 %

Ingredion stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,916. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.