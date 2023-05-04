Larry Fernandes Sells 1,746 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ingredion Stock Down 1.3 %
Ingredion stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,916. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
