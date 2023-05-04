Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

LEG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 118,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

