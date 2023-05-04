Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.90 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.25 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

