Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $84.87 and last traded at $85.12, with a volume of 412094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

