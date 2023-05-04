LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $62.86. 28,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.48. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.