LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.35 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.28 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 15.2 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Amundi increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

