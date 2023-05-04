LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.1-49.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.94 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.15-1.28 EPS.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. 259,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,419. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

