Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Earnings Results

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Lemonade updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE LMND traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,227,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,938. The stock has a market cap of $982.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lemonade by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

