Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,043,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 152,281 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lemonade by 73.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Lemonade by 91.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

