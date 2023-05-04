Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $12.92. Lemonade shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1,014,163 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lemonade by 1,626.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Lemonade by 91.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lemonade by 91.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Stock Up 27.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.50.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.