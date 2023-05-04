LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.39

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 180106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $687.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LendingClub by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,615 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 96,686 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.