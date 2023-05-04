Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in Lennar by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lennar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Lennar stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.42. 487,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,059. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

